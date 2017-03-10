NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top Stories for Friday, March 10, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
President Trump hits the 50-day mark
House intel leaders ask DOJ for alleged wiretapping evidence
How Russians view the drama unfolding in Washington
How to interpret Trump's first jobs report
More News
Top Stories
Ulta Beauty distribution center to open in Fresno
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
Pope open to studying ordination of married men as priests
Man caught on surveillance stealing multiple wallets at grocery store in Clovis
Show More
Fresno police enlist help from sheriff's office dive team to look for evidence in murder case
Fresno PD investigating suspicious death of 17-year-old in Southeast Fresno
Lawyer: Girl, 4, in day care worker assault 'trying to pick up the pieces'
Legislation to help new bus and truck drivers get on the road faster being endorsed by City of Fresno
Demonstrators gather in front of Hanford hospital, calling for protection of healthcare
More News
Top Video
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
Man hit and killed by car in Central Fresno
10-year-old in Parlier caught shining laser at Fresno County Sheriff's Office aircraft
Injured Syrian boy now seeking new life and medical aid in Fresno
More Video