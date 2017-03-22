Today's Top Stories
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Top Stories for Wednesday, March 22, 2017 (KFSN)
Wednesday, March 22, 2017 09:32AM
NEWS
Attack near UK Houses of Parliament being treated as terrorism: Police
Woman dies after Westminster Bridge incident near UK Parliament
Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London
Why North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
Woman dies after Westminster Bridge incident near UK Parliament
Attack near UK Houses of Parliament being treated as terrorism: Police
Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London
Madera DA's Office investigates calls to social services about mother in child murder case
AP Exclusive: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, had plan to benefit Putin government
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
Ex-Trump campaign manager faces new allegations from Ukraine over 'black ledger' payments
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Kings River swells in some areas, deflated by low levels in other areas
Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Fresno resident concerned about major traffic jams with Clinton overpass closing for 6 months
Son says goodbye to father in emotional photo
AP Exclusive: Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, had plan to benefit Putin government
