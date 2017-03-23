Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
IS group claims responsibility for London car, knife attack
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Top Stories for Thursday, March 23, 2017 (KFSN)
Thursday, March 23, 2017 01:43PM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
NEWS
Police look for suspects after shooting leaves Fresno man in critical condition
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
4th victim dies in London terror attack, police ID suspect
Cities around the globe pay tribute to London attack victims
Vote to repeal and replace 'Obamacare' delayed in House
Spying claim by Rep Devin Nunes renews fight over Russia probe
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
4th victim dies in London terror attack, police ID suspect
IS group claims responsibility for London car, knife attack
British police arrest 7 in connection with London attack
Police look for suspects after shooting leaves Fresno man in critical condition
Tulare residents describe golf course as war zone after thunderstorm uproots trees
Rep. Nunes: Trump communications may have been 'monitored'
Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide
5 people dead in London attack including 1 police officer, attacker; 40 injured
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Police look for suspects after shooting leaves Fresno man in critical condition
Puppies look for their forever home
Tulare residents describe golf course as war zone after thunderstorm uproots trees
