Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Thursday, March 30, 2017 09:11AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Where the Russia investigations stand
87-year-olds among 13 killed in Texas church bus crash
How House and Senate investigations into Russian meddling are headed down different paths
VIDEO: 2 couples fight in Chula Vista road rage incident
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
More News
Top Stories
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Shooting investigation in Central Fresno
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
8 Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
7-month-old girl dies at unlicensed day care in Hemet, police say
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area murder suspect attempts to post $35M in property for bail
Show More
Governor, lawmakers propose plan that includes largest gas tax increase in state history to help repair roads
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
Police: Man steals SUV with toddler, woman inside
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
13 dead after church bus crash in Texas
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Meet the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno