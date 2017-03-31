NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top Stories for Friday, March 31, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Atlanta residents may face travel nightmare after highway bridge collapses
Trump, Flynn once criticized Clinton aides for seeking immunity
Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
More News
Top Stories
Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
Show More
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
More News
Top Video
Rep Devin Nunes returns to the Valley amid controversy in Washington
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
More Video