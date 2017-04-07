Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Sweden: Truck crash into Stockholm store is terror attack
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1846165" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Friday, April 7, 2017 (KFSN)
Friday, April 07, 2017 09:20AM
news
digital video
NEWS
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
US launches first strike against Assad; Syria decries 'dirty war'
Russian prime minister blasts US strikes on Syria
Eyewitness says Syrian military anticipated U.S. raid
At least 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM
Top Stories
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Sweden: Truck crash into Stockholm store is terror attack
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Central California Weather
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
