NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Friday, April 7, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
US launches first strike against Assad; Syria decries 'dirty war'
Russian prime minister blasts US strikes on Syria
Eyewitness says Syrian military anticipated U.S. raid
At least 2 dead in Stockholm 'terrorist attack': Swedish PM
More News
Top Stories
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Sweden: Truck crash into Stockholm store is terror attack
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
Show More
Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
California Assembly passes gas-tax hike
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Central California Weather
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
More Video