NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Thursday, April 20, 2017

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Ann Coulter says she'll speak at Berkeley despite venue trouble
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
More News
Top Stories
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Ann Coulter says she'll speak at Berkeley despite venue trouble
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Show More
SoCal driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer lays out timeline of Fresno shooting spree
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
More News
Top Video
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting
Judge threatens $1,000-a-day California mental health fines
California family searching for man after finding camera while on vacation
More Video