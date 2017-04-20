Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1895951" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Thursday, April 20, 2017
Thursday, April 20, 2017 09:52AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Ann Coulter says she'll speak at Berkeley despite venue trouble
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
More News
Top Stories
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Ann Coulter says she'll speak at Berkeley despite venue trouble
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
Supreme Court bans Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia
Show More
SoCal driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer lays out timeline of Fresno shooting spree
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
More News
Top Video
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
9 suspects arrested in Merced child sex sting
Judge threatens $1,000-a-day California mental health fines
California family searching for man after finding camera while on vacation
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno