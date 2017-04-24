NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Monday, April 24, 2017. (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
France's choice: European globalism or populist nationalism
Haley tells N. Korea 'we don't want war, so don't start one'
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
More News
Top Stories
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Show More
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
3 children among 5 dead in New York house fire
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
More News
Top Video
Central Valley Honor Flight is headed for Washington, D.C.
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
More Video