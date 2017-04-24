Live Broadcast
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1911244" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Monday, April 24, 2017. (KFSN)
Monday, April 24, 2017 10:07AM
NEWS
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
France's choice: European globalism or populist nationalism
Haley tells N. Korea 'we don't want war, so don't start one'
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
Woman ejected, pinned by own car after suspected DUI crash in Southeast Fresno
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno
3 dead after car crashes into canal near Selma
Tattoo parlor opens doors to help family of Fresno shooting spree victim
3 children among 5 dead in New York house fire
Man recovering after overnight shooting in Downtown Fresno
21-year-old woman dies after hiking accident at Sequoia National Park
Woman claims Fitbit exploded on her wrist
Central Valley Honor Flight is headed for Washington, D.C.
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
