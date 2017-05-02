Today's Top Stories
Follow Us
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1944971" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top Stories for Tuesday, May 2, 2017 (KFSN)
Tuesday, May 02, 2017 01:04PM
NEWS
Trump and Putin discussed Syria, North Korea on call
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Key Republican opposes health bill for pre-existing conditions coverage
Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Two dead, one airlifted after crash on the HWY 168 four-lanes
Two dead, one airlifted after crash on the HWY 168 four-lanes
16 units displace, 1 injured, cat rescued in Southeast Fresno apartment fire
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
With fire season looming, CAL FIRE urges Fresno County residents to prepare
Sierra Nevada snowpack almost double of average, survey says
Man steals $35K in bee hives, authorities say
California population grows to 39.5 million
Hundreds in Fresno join nationwide May Day protests
Police still searching for leads after Merced man shot in front of children
Teenage pizza shop employee robbed, beaten in Visalia during delivery
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on University of Texas-Austin campus
16 units displace, 1 injured, cat rescued in Southeast Fresno apartment fire
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Man steals $35K in bee hives, authorities say
With fire season looming, CAL FIRE urges Fresno County residents to prepare
