NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Wednesday, May 3, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
House to vote on $1 trillion government funding bill
3 dead, at least 11 injured in car crash at auto auction in Massachusetts
Comey 'mildly nauseous' to think FBI affected 2016 election
2 Chicago officers shot in 'targeted' attack; manhunt underway
WATCH LIVE | FBI Director James Comey testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | FBI Director James Comey testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing
Comey 'mildly nauseous' to think FBI affected 2016 election
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Triple murder of Fresno brothers remains a mystery 15 years later
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Show More
Trump making another push for health care bill amid last-minute tweaks
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Fresno family describes terrifying moments before tornado destroys Texas home
Bay Area man accused of killing woman and dumping body in Merced dumpster pleads not guilty
Three-year-old boy alerts family to fire inside Fresno apartment
More News
Top Video
Several Fresno massage parlors busted for alleged prostitution ring
Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree
Deadly Highway 168 crash left sole survivor stranded for over 12 hours
Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say
More Video