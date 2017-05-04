NEWS

Today's Top Stories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Top stories for Thursday, May 4, 2017 (KFSN)

Related Topics:
newsdigital video
Load Comments
NEWS
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
The Note: Obamacare 'repeal and replace' will not repeal and probably not replace
Prince Philip to step down from public duties in fall: Buckingham Palace
Trump signs executive order to ease restrictions on religious participation in politics
Deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
More News
Top Stories
Deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno
House to vote on Republican health care plan today
Large fire at Southeast Fresno apartment complex leaves at least a dozen people displaced
Show More
Los Banos authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Police looking for woman seen in surveillance video damaging government vehicle
Man arrested in Madera County after threatening to shoot someone over spilled coffee
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
Police chase crash victim remembered for compassion
More News
Top Video
Fresno Police need help looking for missing 11-year-old boy
One injured, one detained in Southeast Fresno shooting
U.S. prosecutors can't find El Chapo's $14 billion fortune
Fire destroys abandoned building in Central Fresno
More Video