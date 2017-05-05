Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1957436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Friday, May 5, 2017 (KFSN)
Friday, May 05, 2017 09:24AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
#IamaPreexistingCondition trends on Twitter after House passes health care bill
US service member killed in Somalia
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to go on trial in April 2018
First female White House chief usher 'no longer employed,' official says
More News
Top Stories
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' to go on trial in April 2018
Avocado shortage forces prices to skyrocket in California
Trump administration's SBA chief visits Fresno
High heat, rapid snow melt causes flooding in Yosemite Valley
US service member killed in Somalia
What President Trumps executive order on religious liberty actually grants
Reaction from local leaders after health care legislation passes in the House
Show More
VIDEO: Man flung from car during dramatic robbery in Madera County
Merced County authorities arrest former priest on child porn charges for second time
Suspect in critical condition after deputy involved in a shooting near Minkler
Fresno Police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found
House approves President Trump's health care bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017
More News
Top Video
Cinco de Mayo!
Trump administration's SBA chief visits Fresno
Avocado shortage forces prices to skyrocket in California
LAPD officer in desperate need of Filipino bone marrow match
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno