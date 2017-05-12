Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Full Story
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Top stories for Friday, May 12, 2017 (KFSN)
Friday, May 12, 2017 01:03PM
NEWS
Leaked NSA tools used in global cyber attack, analysts say
What Trump says Comey told him about being cleared
Trump threatens to cancel press briefings, says Spicer 'gets beat up'
Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein will brief Senate on Comey
At least 3 dead in latest Ebola outbreak
Top Stories
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Sole survivor of crash on Hwy 168 describe moments after accident
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
Firefighters put out a two-alarm apartment fire in East Central Fresno
2 of Fresno's most prolific car thieves in custody
Trump had Russia on his mind when he decided to fire Comey
Man arrested in Madera for statutory rape after being found running down street in towel
Free Speech Lawsuit filed after Fresno State professor wipes out pro-life message on video
Fire crews battle house fire in Fresno County near Kerman
Police investigating a suspicious death in Central Fresno
Top Video
Hearing for Fresno Shooting Spree suspect postponed
Body found in a canal north of Los Banos
Fresno Firefighters: House burns three times in four weeks, expected to collapse
Fresno High grad to attend West Point
