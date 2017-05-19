Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
$6.8M in Fentanyl and Ketamine seized in Fresno County drug bust
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
$6.8M in Fentanyl and Ketamine seized in Fresno County drug bust
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2012847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Friday, May 19, 2017 (KFSN)
KFSN
Friday, May 19, 2017 12:48PM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Latest CBO health care analysis to come next week
Speaker Ryan: Trump 'obviously' had a 'bad 2 weeks'
Aide shares video of Clinton avoiding hug
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
More News
Top Stories
$6.8M in Fentanyl and Ketamine seized in Fresno County drug bust
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
Show More
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Defense and prosecution portrays two very different shades of Keith Foster in trial
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
Fresno leaders decide punishment for fare evaders before Bus Rapid Transit system rolls out
More News
Top Video
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 8,200 acres, 40 percent contained
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Police looking for suspects in Lemoore killings, the city's first homicides in five years
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno