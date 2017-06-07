Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=2070012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Wednesday, June 7, 2017 (KFSN)
Wednesday, June 07, 2017 09:28AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Death toll rises to 8 in London terror attack
Intel chiefs won't say if Trump asked them to intervene in investigations
ISIS counting on anti-Muslim backlash 'to sharpen the divide,' experts warn
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Trump's FBI director pick gets bipartisan endorsements
More News
Top Stories
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
Show More
Valley organizations rally around Sunnyside senior battling illness to help him graduate
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Fresno City Council discusses budget as city is having a tough time keeping police officers
More News
Top Video
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno