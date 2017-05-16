NEWS

Too much caffeine led to heart problems that killed SC teen

Davis Cripe (WOLO)

A coroner says a healthy 16-year-old South Carolina high school student died from heart problems after drinking too much caffeine.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Monday that Davis Cripe had no pre-existing heart condition that might have caused him to collapse and die in a classroom last month.

Watts says Cripe drank a large Mountain Dew, a latte from McDonald's and an energy drink in the two hours before his heart fell out of rhythm at Spring Hill High School near Chapin on April 26.

Watts says parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump has legal authority to declassify intelligence
Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees
Secret Service detains bike rack jumper outside White House
House Republican criticizes McMaster's remarks on Western Wall
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
More News
Top Stories
Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
Small plane crashes near Firebaugh
VIDEO: Daredevils climb to top of Golden Gate Bridge
Visalia man is under arrest for causing a deadly crash, authorities say
Tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash near Calwa
Lemoore community rallies to help reeling family of murdered 16-year-old
Show More
Trump says he had 'absolute right' to share info with Russia
Parents voice what they want in future FUSD superintendent at community meeting
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos