Top stories for Wednesday, April 5, 2017 (KFSN)

North Korea launches missile into Sea of Japan
Father loses 9-month-old twins in Syrian chemical attack
Fox News, dogged by misconduct claims, faces new lawsuits
Central Unified graffiti threat suspect has been arrested, school district says
GOP senator cites Tillerson's remarks as 'incentive' in Syrian chemical attack
Mountain View baby girl found safe after AMBER Alert
Trump adds Rick Perry to National Security Council
Fresno PD need help identifying woman found wandering in Fresno County
Aunt accused of suffocating 4-year-old girl intentionally to death in Porterville
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
Donald Trump removes Steve Bannon from National Security Council
Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland, Air Force says
Family has parrot returned to them after being stolen from Fresno County home
Squatters blamed for house fire in Mendota
Susan Rice denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers
Bald eagles take up residence near Milpitas elementary school
