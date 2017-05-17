Toxicology report reveals Cheyenne Wyllie drove with .21 blood alcohol level at time of crash

Not long after the crash, Eduardo Ruvalcaba, a phlebotomist, was called to the California Highway Patrol Visalia offices to draw blood from 26-year-old Cheyenne Wyllie. He said he was told to do so carefully."Right before I got there, I was notified it was going to be a big case, so make sure I dot my I's and cross my T's."Wyllie's blood was eventually delivered to Mineral King Toxicology Lab in Tulare. A blood alcohol test was performed on April 4th."This is an individual sample list, the internal chain of custody that I make out, I test a group of samples, this is a final report on only one sample," said Sandy McVeigh, toxicologist.A final toxicology report showed Wyllie's blood alcohol level to be .21 percent, or more than two and a half times the legal limit to drive.On Tuesday, a California Highway Patrol officer testified that on the night of the crash, Wyllie told him she had two Michelob Ultras.But prosecutors believe Wyllie was drunk when she got behind the wheel, blew a stop sign, and plowed into a vehicle carrying a Las Vegas family. The crash killed 69-year-old Angelita Espinosa and her granddaughter, 10-year-old Jamie Espinosa, and seriously injuring Jamie's father, George, who was driving at the time.We spoke with someone at the courthouse who did not want to be identified, but said he is close with Wyllie. He wants people to know she is not a bad person, is remorseful, and prays for the Espinosa family.A Tulare County District Attorney's Office investigator also testified Wednesday.Wyllie faces 37 years to life in prison if convicted of all charges.