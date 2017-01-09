TULARE COUNTY

Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Caltrans says there's no time estimate for a full re-opening of Highway 198 in the area. (KFSN)

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) --
It's been about 20 years since Sophie Britten has seen water this high on the Kaweah River. But Britten, who has written a book about Three Rivers history and has lived here since the 1950's, also knows it's been higher.

"It is a nice example of what this river can do when we get a lot of rain," she said.

Weekend storms likely toppled a big tree that landed on a power line down the road. Crews also continued with one-way traffic control closer to Lake Kaweah where a rockslide happened Saturday night.

Caltrans says there's no time estimate for a full re-opening of Highway 198 in the area. The same goes for the Generals Highway in Sequoia National Park, where park crews closed the road at the Foothills Visitor Center.

"The Generals Highway, which is the main road through Sequoia National Park, is closed because of rockslides, mudslides, and also downed trees," said Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Public Affairs Officer Mike Theune.

That was a disappointment for visitors like Maria Ruano, who came with friends and family from Santa Barbara--they wanted to see the big trees.

"I think we'll just come back, we'll come back maybe in spring time," Ruano said.

For Britten and other locals, the sight of a full and flowing river is a nice change of pace. But there are always flooding concerns, and that's why Britten chooses not to live right next to it.

"Yes, it's nice, but it can also do a lot of damage," she said.

Theune says Kings Canyon National Park is still open at this time. They advise visitors to have chains or cables with them, and just be prepared for any weather changes.
