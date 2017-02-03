NEWS

Trump Administration Announces New Sanctions on Iran

MORGAN WINSOR
The U.S. Department of the Treasury today announced new sanctions on Iran, one day after President Donald Trump tweeted that the country has been put "on notice" for testing a missile.

The economic restrictions will target 13 individuals and 12 entities in what senior administration officials described today as a direct response to Iran's missile test and its "provocative" behavior. The new sanctions were also careful not to violate the 2015 international nuclear agreement with Iran, which Trump has called "terrible."

Defense officials confirmed that Iran conducted a failed a mid-range ballistic missile test on Sunday that exploded after traveling 550 miles -- an apparent contravention of a United Nations Security Council resolution.

While the effect of these sanctions will be minimal, they represent Trump's first confrontation with Iran, which he said recently had been "ungrateful" of the nuclear deal reached with the Obama administration.
