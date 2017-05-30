Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

I cracked it guys: #Covfefe is Samoan for Covfefe pic.twitter.com/Kk8gWsmi3q — Mason Mineo (@MasonMineo) May 31, 2017

There will be a punk rock band named #covfefe by the weekend — Dan Sherry (@dansherry44) May 31, 2017

I was going to bed but then #covfefe happened — katie diveley (@katiediveley) May 31, 2017

By the end of the night, my phone will think #covfefe is a real word and won't try to autocorrect me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Y6emtjNbi7 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017

The internet quickly adopted #Covfefe after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about what he might have meant to read "negative press coverage."Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant:And others just used it for humor:Regardless, many people believed the tweet would have been deleted immediately, but it was up for more than an hour -- magnified to Trump's over 30 million followers.