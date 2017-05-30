PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

by ABC7News.com Staff
WASHINGTON --
The internet quickly adopted #Covfefe after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about what he might have meant to read "negative press coverage."

Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant:

And others just used it for humor:

Regardless, many people believed the tweet would have been deleted immediately, but it was up for more than an hour -- magnified to Trump's over 30 million followers.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump
Related Topics:
newssocial mediatwitterdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumppoliticsinternetu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Kathy Griffin 'sorry' for photo holding replica of Trump's bloody head
Appeals court deals blow to Trump administration travel ban
Politicians, world leaders react to Manchester attack
Trump administration approves $650M for Caltrain
More President Donald Trump
NEWS
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
More News
Top Stories
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story
Evidence points to possible foul play in fiery death of former professor
Police working on finding suspect in the death of 18-year-old shot in Central Fresno
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
Some Atwater business owners seeing low sales following deadly tanker truck explosion
Fresno City Council and Board of Supervisors meeting focuses on marijuana and stray dog problems
Show More
All 5 Sheriff's Deputies rescued after raft flips on Kings River
US successfully intercepts ICBM in historic test
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Two people suffer minor injuries after their car is hit by a train in Kings County
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos