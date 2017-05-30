Trump tweet on 'negative press covfefe' triggers internet frenzy

WASHINGTON --The internet quickly adopted #Covfefe after President Donald Trump sent out a midnight tweet talking about what he might have meant to read "negative press coverage."
Despite the constant negative press covfefe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
Many Twitter users took to the platform to try and understand and speculate what the President could have meant:
I cracked it guys: #Covfefe is Samoan for Covfefe pic.twitter.com/Kk8gWsmi3q— Mason Mineo (@MasonMineo) May 31, 2017
Alright @MerriamWebster this is your moment #covfefe pic.twitter.com/qEKb8YeUMp— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 31, 2017
And others just used it for humor:
There will be a punk rock band named #covfefe by the weekend— Dan Sherry (@dansherry44) May 31, 2017
I was going to bed but then #covfefe happened— katie diveley (@katiediveley) May 31, 2017
By the end of the night, my phone will think #covfefe is a real word and won't try to autocorrect me. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/Y6emtjNbi7— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 31, 2017
Regardless, many people believed the tweet would have been deleted immediately, but it was up for more than an hour -- magnified to Trump's over 30 million followers.
Click here for more stories, photos, and video on President Donald Trump