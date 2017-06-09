NEWS

President Donald Trump tweets of James Comey's testimony 'total and complete vindication'

James Comey during the June 8 testimony (left) and President Donald Trump. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images|Luca Bruno/AP Photo)

The day after James Comey spoke to the Senate Intelligence Committee about Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election, President Donald Trump spoke to his 31.9 million Twitter followers.

The president said that there was "total and complete vindication" following the testimony and also wrote "Comey is a leaker!"

The fired FBI director said during the hearing that he had asked a friend to give a memo he had written to the New York Times. The memo detailed a meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Also during the open session, Comey said he did not know for sure why he was fired, and he accused the Trump administration of trying to "defame" him and the FBI.

The Friday morning tweet was the president's first message on Twitter following the hearing. On Thursday the president's personal lawyer restated Trump's claim that he never asked for Comey's loyalty or asked him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn.

"Mr. Comey's testimony ... makes clear that the president never sought to impede the investigation into attempted Russian interference in the 2016 election," Trump's lawyer said.

The Associated Press and ABC News contribute to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newspoliticsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpinvestigationjames comeyFBI2016 election
Load Comments
Related
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
Celebrities react to Comey's testimony
NEWS
Theresa May to seek formation of government despite losing her majority
UK election ends in a hung parliament - what happens now?
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
More News
Top Stories
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Show More
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Fresno woman reunited with first responders who rescued her from domestic violence attack
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos