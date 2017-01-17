Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship

Tulare County's Sheriff said the case against 36-year-old David Carrasco came together fast after the 15-year-old victim's parents reported an inappropriate relationship between their son and Carrasco on social media.Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the parents became concerned when they noticed their son had withdrawn from Carrasco, a freshman football and junior varsity girls' basketball coach at Porterville High School."We felt that this quickly was falling into an environment where this juvenile was going to be very unsafe."On Monday, the sheriff's department set up a sting operation, whereby they say Carrasco thought he was meeting up with the victim."When he showed up, he met with our law enforcement," said Boudreaux.Carrasco faces felony charges of annoying or molesting a child and is being held in the Tulare County jail on $160,000 bail.Porterville Unified Spokesman Jason Pommier said Carrasco has been suspended without pay. He said Carrasco started with the district in 2013 coaching freshman softball at Granite Hills High School, but spent the last couple of years at Porterville High."He was an instructional aide for English learner specialist, he had been going through his probationary year, in fact had just barely started his second year here at Porterville Unified as far as working full-time."Counselors are available at Porterville High School.The sheriff's office said there is no evidence that any physical contact took place between the suspect and victim. At this point, they don't believe there are any more victims, but will continue to investigate.The sheriff said the swift justice in this case is another reminder for any other child predators."We will target those who are targeting our children, we want our children to be safe," said Boudreaux.