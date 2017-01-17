TULARE COUNTY

Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
EMBED </>More News Videos

Tulare County's Sheriff said the case against 36-year-old David Carrasco came together fast after the 15-year-old victim's parents reported the incident. (KFSN)

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tulare County's Sheriff said the case against 36-year-old David Carrasco came together fast after the 15-year-old victim's parents reported an inappropriate relationship between their son and Carrasco on social media.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the parents became concerned when they noticed their son had withdrawn from Carrasco, a freshman football and junior varsity girls' basketball coach at Porterville High School.

"We felt that this quickly was falling into an environment where this juvenile was going to be very unsafe."

On Monday, the sheriff's department set up a sting operation, whereby they say Carrasco thought he was meeting up with the victim.

"When he showed up, he met with our law enforcement," said Boudreaux.

Carrasco faces felony charges of annoying or molesting a child and is being held in the Tulare County jail on $160,000 bail.

Porterville Unified Spokesman Jason Pommier said Carrasco has been suspended without pay. He said Carrasco started with the district in 2013 coaching freshman softball at Granite Hills High School, but spent the last couple of years at Porterville High.

"He was an instructional aide for English learner specialist, he had been going through his probationary year, in fact had just barely started his second year here at Porterville Unified as far as working full-time."

Counselors are available at Porterville High School.

The sheriff's office said there is no evidence that any physical contact took place between the suspect and victim. At this point, they don't believe there are any more victims, but will continue to investigate.

The sheriff said the swift justice in this case is another reminder for any other child predators.

"We will target those who are targeting our children, we want our children to be safe," said Boudreaux.
Related Topics:
newsteacher arrestedsexual harassmenttulare countyPorterville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
TULARE COUNTY
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
More tulare county
NEWS
President Obama Commutes Bulk of Chelsea Manning's 35-Year Sentence
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
Trump's Education Secretary Pick Betsy DeVos Grilled on Public Education
More News
Top Stories
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Show More
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
Zebra found dead, skinned near California's Hearst Castle
More News
Top Video
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
More Video