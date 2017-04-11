TULARE COUNTY

Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance

EMBED </>More News Videos

Standing next to his attorney, 18-year-old Jace Freitas faced a judge for the first time late Tuesday afternoon (KFSN)

By
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Standing next to his attorney, 18-year-old Jace Freitas faced a judge for the first time late Tuesday afternoon. Two days after the Tulare teenager allegedly drove drunk, sped away from a police officer, and ran a red light, crashing into another car, killing a 50-year-old woman.

The woman killed has not yet been identified.

Freitas is charged with five felony counts including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, causing death or serious injury, and Dui causing injury.

"My client's doing well, considering the circumstances," said Joseph Soares, Freitas' attorney.

Soares said his client's family is sympathetic to the tragic situation, and feels for the family of the woman who died regardless of the facts of the case.

But because Soares thinks the complaint could be amended again he requested the arraignment be postponed until Friday morning.

"I know the family, I know the family is a great family that (is) very supportive of their son and they'll do whatever they can to help him through this process."

Freitas will be arraigned at the pre-trial facility on Friday morning.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office said he faces around 15 years in prison if convicted.
Related Topics:
newsdui crashtulare countytulareteenTulare
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Tulare teen accused of causing deadly crash while drunk to be arraigned Tuesday
Authorities hope ring will help identify homicide victim near Strathmore
Visalia Coptic Christians pray in solidarity after deadly bombing at Egyptian churches
Tulare man, 18, faces murder charge after suspected DUI crash kills woman
More tulare county
NEWS
President Trump: 'We are not going into Syria'
Guitarist J. Geils dead at 71, police say
Spicer apologizes for Hitler-Assad comparison: 'It was insensitive and inappropriate'
Spicer raises eyebrows, saying Hitler didn't 'sink to using chemical weapons'
More News
Top Stories
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Scammers posing as IRS collectors and utility providers demanding payment from unsuspecting victims
Expert says multiple traumas present in 9-month-old who was allegedly killed by father in Merced County
Police hunting for woman accused of brutally stabbing dog in Southwest Fresno
2 Fresno County parks closed due to high waters caused by water release from Friant Dam
Spicer's Hitler, 'Holocaust center' comments raise eyebrows
'I'm sorry. We will fix this.' United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger dragged off plane
Show More
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
Highway 99 traffic back open at Clinton Ave after overnight overpass demolition
USPS offering new service this week to combat mail theft
Driver smashes several parked cars at Fresno apartment complex
More News
Top Video
Scammers posing as IRS collectors and utility providers demanding payment from unsuspecting victims
Expert says multiple traumas present in 9-month-old who was allegedly killed by father in Merced County
Former FUSD teacher's aide pleads not guilty to sex crimes with elementary student
Incentives and recruiting videos being used by local law enforcement to find recruits
More Video