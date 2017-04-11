Tulare teen accused of causing deadly DUI crash makes first court appearance

Standing next to his attorney, 18-year-old Jace Freitas faced a judge for the first time late Tuesday afternoon. Two days after the Tulare teenager allegedly drove drunk, sped away from a police officer, and ran a red light, crashing into another car, killing a 50-year-old woman.The woman killed has not yet been identified.Freitas is charged with five felony counts including gross vehicular manslaughter, hit and run, causing death or serious injury, and Dui causing injury."My client's doing well, considering the circumstances," said Joseph Soares, Freitas' attorney.Soares said his client's family is sympathetic to the tragic situation, and feels for the family of the woman who died regardless of the facts of the case.But because Soares thinks the complaint could be amended again he requested the arraignment be postponed until Friday morning."I know the family, I know the family is a great family that (is) very supportive of their son and they'll do whatever they can to help him through this process."Freitas will be arraigned at the pre-trial facility on Friday morning.The Tulare County District Attorney's office said he faces around 15 years in prison if convicted.