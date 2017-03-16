TULARE COUNTY

Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Tulare police, a teacher at Tulare Union High School was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

Tulare Police received a call on Wednesday from Tulare Joint High School District Office about a possible molestation case. Police learned that 44-year-old Juan Javier Sanchez was having inappropriate relations with a student.

Sanchez has been a Spanish instructor at Tulare Union High School for the past seven years.

Police said Sanchez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tulare County Main Jail.

Sanchez was charged with forcible acts of sexual penetration and sexual battery.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the Tulare Police Department.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsteacher arrestedsex crimestulare countyTulare
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Demand for downtown Visalia property is strong, including new residential project
Porterville plant to close within two years, affecting 150 employees
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
Tulare Western special needs student granted wish of dancing with cheer team
More tulare county
NEWS
Spicer continues to defend Trump's wiretapping claims
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
GOP health care bill narrowly clears a committee despite conservative opposition
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show
More News
Top Stories
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
Bulletproof vest saves deputy's life after suspect opens fire on him in Hesperia
Leaders of Senate Intelligence committee say no indication of Trump tower wiretapping before or after election
3.6 earthquake strikes near Avenal, USGS reports
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28 percent
Show More
3-year-old girl lived alone with dead mom for days, police say
Trump budget: Defense spending a priority over agency money
Video shows moment that caused suspect to shoot himself in Hawthorne
A federal judge in Maryland has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban
North Valley school rallying around family of 11-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos