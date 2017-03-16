Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student

According to Tulare police, a teacher at Tulare Union High School was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student.Tulare Police received a call on Wednesday from Tulare Joint High School District Office about a possible molestation case. Police learned that 44-year-old Juan Javier Sanchez was having inappropriate relations with a student.Sanchez has been a Spanish instructor at Tulare Union High School for the past seven years.Police said Sanchez was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tulare County Main Jail.Sanchez was charged with forcible acts of sexual penetration and sexual battery.Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the Tulare Police Department.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.