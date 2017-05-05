NEWS

Tule River closed in the Giant Sequoia National Monument

What was supposed to be a sunny, laid back trip to the Tule River became a family's worst nightmare when rapids swept away another victim. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Public access areas in the order include all access sites on the Middle Fork of the Tule River beginning at the entrance of the Giant Sequoia National Monument and extending to the Moorehouse Fish Hatchery just below Pier Point Springs.

In addition, river access is restricted on the North Fork of the Middle Fork of the Tule River to Wishon Campground.

The closure order starts on Friday, May 5th and will extend until further notice.

According to Sequoia National Forest Supervisor Kevin Elliott, "public safety is a shared interest for all of us living in and visiting the area."

With the changing seasons, rivers and streams often swell from runoff caused by snowmelt, which could mean powerful currents that can easily sweep you off your feet.

"These areas are very popular with recreationists during the spring and summer months, primarily those seeking places to swim. This year's record level snowpack and warming temperatures resulted in swift cold water flowing in these drainages, posing a greater risk to public safety than in recent years," added Elliott.
