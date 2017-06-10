Two arrested for copper wire theft at Fulton Mall

Police arrested two people for stealing copper wire on the Fulton Mall.The theft happened Friday night near the Banker's Ballroom. Officers say 29-year-old Charles Stanphill and 48-year-old Jerry Franco got into a restricted construction area.They were booked into the Fresno County Jail and now face grand theft and tresspassing charges.Both have extensive criminal records, and police say they will continue to closely monitor the area while construction is ongoing on the Fulton Mall.