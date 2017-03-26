FRESNO

Two arrested in connection to homicide of pregnant Fresno woman

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two arrests were made Sunday in connection with the murder of a pregnant Fresno woman last month, the Fresno Police Department said.

Police arrested Jonathan Guizar, 19, and Isacc Razo, 17, Sunday morning. Detectives identified Razo as the boyfriend of 20-year-old Amber Baker before her death.

Baker was found shot to death near her 4-month-old child inside her Central Fresno apartment on February 26. Baker was also pregnant when she was killed.

Detectives said Guizar is not a suspect for Baker's death but may have witnessed the shooting and was wanted for questioning.

Razo was released to his mother, and Guizar was booked into the Fresno County Jail on separate robbery charges.

Police are still searching for Gabriel Garza, 18, in connection to the homicide, as well and his mother who may have helped him flee.
