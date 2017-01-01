Two dead after dozens of vehicles crash on I-5 near Bakersfield

The highway has been reopened.------------Investigators believe fog may have played a role in a 30 car pile-up that left two people dead on Interstate 5.The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. Saturday on a stretch of highway ahead of the Grapevine near Fort Tejon.A man and woman from Manteca were confirmed to have been killed in the crash, but the actual amount of injuries is still undetermined.Traffic in both directions was impacted as cars were diverted to Highway 166 for several hours.Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause.