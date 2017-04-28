FRESNO

Two in jail after shooting incident, Fresno Police say

EMBED </>More News Videos

Shots rang out during what police describe as a case of road rage in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Shots rang out during what police describe as neighbor in Central Fresno.

The incident ended shortly before 1 a.m. Friday on Princeton near Fresno Street, close to Veterans Hospital. Police say a gun was fired nearby from inside an SUV. No one was hit, and it's not known who or what was being targeting.

Two men, ages 28 and 29, ran from the vehicle, but were later caught. Police say both men are gang members on probation.

A gun was found in the area and is believed to belong to one of the suspects.
Related Topics:
newsroad rageshootingfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Central Valley farmers relieved President Trump is not ending NAFTA
Victim of UC Merced attack receives certificate of recognition from the City of Fresno
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
More fresno
NEWS
Trump 'proud' to be 1st president to address the NRA in 34 years
Former President George HW Bush released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia
Democrats bash Trump's 100 days, with an 'F' from top senator
Pope Francis visits Egypt after attacks on Coptic churches
More News
Top Stories
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
President Bush discharged from hospital
1 person dead after plane crash in Kern County
Congress passes bill to temporarily avert government shutdown
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Central Valley farmers relieved President Trump is not ending NAFTA
Show More
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Kingsburg Police on the lookout for 2 dogs that have killed 15 cats
DIY braces becoming a troubling dental trend among kids and young people
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Loaded Cowboy Fries
Do organic car parts lead to more rat damage?
3-year-old boy drowns in backyard pool in Kings County
More Video