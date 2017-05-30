Two people suffer minor injuries after their car is hit by a train in Kings County

A car was hit by train sending it into a nearby canal in Hanford.The California Highway Patrol said the arms were down when the car approached the tracks.Officials said both tracks were being used by trains going in opposite directions. The driver only saw one of the trains and after it passed the driver went around the arms and that's when the car was clipped by an Amtrak train and sent into a nearby canal.CHP officers said lucky no one was seriously hurt, the driver and passenger of the car suffered only minor injuries.