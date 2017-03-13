FRESNO

Two toddlers found roaming on Shaw Avenue in Northeast Fresno

Fresno Police say a woman saw two girls, a two-year-old and a three-year-old, running in the roadway on the Shaw Avenue frontage road near Millbrook unsupervised. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say a woman saw two girls, a two-year-old and a three-year-old, running in the roadway on the Shaw Avenue frontage road near Millbrook unsupervised.

Police say the woman called police and stayed with the two children until police arrived.

While officers were investigating, the girl's uncle, followed by the girl's grandmother, approached the officers. They said they lived in an apartment complex on Sierra Madre, a short distance away. The grandmother had taken the older children to school and the uncle, who was alone with the toddlers, was asleep when the two young children went out the front door.

Child Protective Services was called to conduct an evaluation and, police say, at this time, no charges will be filed and the children will stay with the family.
