Undercover officers spread out across Fresno to crack down on disabled placard violators

DMV investigators are on the hunt for these parking offenders, looking to ticket anyone using them who shouldn't be. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Pulling into a handicap parking spot may save a few seconds or steps but if you're not disabled the DMV said it can cost you anywhere from $250 to $1,000-- plus it will be added to your driving record. DMV investigators are on the hunt for these parking offenders, looking to ticket anyone using them who shouldn't be.

According to the DMV, if you have a handicap placard in California, you can also park free at meters.

"What we've found is a lot of people are actually using the parking placards that belong to others, or don't belong to themselves, and they're using those to avoid paying for parking fees," said Tom Wilson, DMV Investigations Deputy Chief.

The DMV said they perform these types of operations once a month across Fresno. We saw one woman get a ticket who a DMV investigator said admitted the placard was not hers as the officer approached her after leaving her vehicle.

A DMV Investigator said, "It did belong to her sister so at that point she was issued a citation for misuse of a disabled parking placard."

Rachel Rodrigez, a care provider who uses a placard for her patient, said it's good officers are enforcing this issue.

"He's blind so there's nowhere to park and we have to park away from the court so its hard."
