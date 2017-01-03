In new public FB posts Denise Huskins shares harassment she continues to endure after Vallejo PD called kidnapping a hoax @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/QyDPKBxTvf — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) January 3, 2017

The couple at the center of a kidnapping Vallejo police once called a hoax took to social media to share what they continue to endure more than a year-and-a-half later.In Sept. 2016 Matthew Muller pleaded guilty to kidnapping Denise Huskins.Huskins and her boyfriend Aaron Quinn were preparing to deliver victim impact statements at Muller's January sentencing, but now they'll have to wait a bit longer.Muller's sentencing has now been moved to March, two years after the kidnapping. Despite the fact that he pleaded guilty and police apologized to Huskins and Quinn in letters, the couple continues to be harassed.Huskins says her past continues to haunt her."Are you that horrible, lying woman who faked her own kidnapping," one stranger's message on Facebook read.Huskins wrote on Facebook:Quinn wrote on his Facebook page:According to court documents, Muller's sentencing was pushed back to March because he needed additional time to prepare.A man who says he knew Muller from the Marine Corps wrote: