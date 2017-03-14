FRESNO

Verizon store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 detained after high speed chase

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno Police have detained at least two people following an early morning robbery and chase. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police have detained at least two people following an early morning robbery and chase.

The chase came to an end around 4:30 in Central Fresno at Cedar and Farrin avenues. Officials believe the suspects are responsible for a robbery just minutes earlier at a Verizon store on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue. Near that scene officers spotted the stolen Toyota Camry. The suspects sped away, hitting curbs, popping tires and riding on rims and for several miles before crashing into a curb.

The suspects ran away and were found in a nearby home. Several other people in the home were also detained.

Officers recovered iPads, phones and other cellular equipment.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyburglaryfresnoFresno - Northeast
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police arrest a gang member with a sawed off shotgun in Southwest Fresno
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
Valley health care providers skeptical of ACA replacement
Students flock to Fresno Fairgrounds for science fair
More fresno
NEWS
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
Dad from viral BBC interview calls it a 'comedy of errors'
Top Marine testifies on explicit-photo scandal: 'We've got to change, and that's on me'
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
More News
Top Stories
Visalia man wins $750K in California Lotto game, just months after dad wins $1K
Man arrested after robbing Chase Bank in Visalia, Police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Woman stops and calls 911 after seeing two toddlers roaming alone in Northeast Fresno
Hanford leaders moving forward after Bay Area company drops plans for massive medical marijuana facility in city
Show More
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
Man held at gunpoint by potential victim in a Houston Walmart parking lot
250 skulls found in clandestine graves, Mexican official says
Pirates hijack freighter off Somalia's coast, officials say
Valley health care providers skeptical of ACA replacement
More News
Top Video
Mom abandons toddler at Riverside Food 4 Less, police say
Criminal charges for illegal used car deals, Fresno buyers in limbo
Higher call volumes hitting Fresno fire department
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
More Video