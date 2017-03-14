Verizon store robbed in Northeast Fresno, 2 detained after high speed chase

Fresno Police have detained at least two people following an early morning robbery and chase.The chase came to an end around 4:30 in Central Fresno at Cedar and Farrin avenues. Officials believe the suspects are responsible for a robbery just minutes earlier at a Verizon store on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue. Near that scene officers spotted the stolen Toyota Camry. The suspects sped away, hitting curbs, popping tires and riding on rims and for several miles before crashing into a curb.The suspects ran away and were found in a nearby home. Several other people in the home were also detained.Officers recovered iPads, phones and other cellular equipment.