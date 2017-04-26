FRESNO COUNTY

VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kingsburg Drive-by shooting (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
People inside a light colored SUV opened fire on a home on Union Street near 10th Avenue early Wednesday morning.

Police say there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting. The shooting was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera, but make, model and license number of the vehicle was unclear.

After firing several shots at the home, the suspect left the scene, driving towards 10th Avenue.

No one was injured in the incident.

If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department at (559) 897-4418 ext 208.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countydrive by shootingsurveillance videodigital videoKingsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
Clovis 4th of July festival canceled in 2017
Grey's Anatomy star hosts charity roping contest at Clovis Rodeo
More fresno county
NEWS
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
Senators describe 'long and detailed' White House briefing on North Korea
More News
Top Stories
DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree
Orange Cove double homicide suspect Jairo Mancilla pleads not guilty
What's in Trump's tax plan that promises 'massive' cuts
Shots fired amid search for Del. trooper shooting suspect
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Trump tax plan cuts top income tax rate from 39.6 to 35 percent, doubles amount taxpayers can deduct
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
Police looking for man in connection with a theft at a business in East Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Clovis Rodeo Blood Drive
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
More Video