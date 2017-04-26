VIDEO | Kingsburg Police search for suspects in overnight drive-by shooting

People inside a light colored SUV opened fire on a home on Union Street near 10th Avenue early Wednesday morning.Police say there were people inside the home at the time of the shooting. The shooting was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera, but make, model and license number of the vehicle was unclear.After firing several shots at the home, the suspect left the scene, driving towards 10th Avenue.No one was injured in the incident.If you have any information on the shooting you are asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department at (559) 897-4418 ext 208.