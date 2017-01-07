NEWS

Caught on video: 5 inmates injured in jail fight near Chicago
EMBED </>More News Videos

Five inmates were injured during a fight at Cook County Jail Friday, jail officials said. (Video courtesy: Cook County Sheriff) (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Five inmates were injured during a fight at Cook County Jail Friday, jail officials said.

Officials said a fight broke out around 1:30 p.m. among inmates in the jail's super-max division.

Five detainees were taken to area hospitals to be treated for their injuries, including stab wounds, according to Cook County Sheriff's Office press secretary Sophia Ansari.

Four of those hurt were in custody for murder charges while the fifth was charged with armed robbery.

No staff members were hurt in the fight, Ansari said. The source of the weapons and the cause of the fight remained under investigation Friday afternoon.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newscook county jailfightChicagoLower West Side
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Suspect Seems to Have Had 'No Specific Reason' for Choosing Florida Airport for Attack
VIDEO: Man robs 7-Eleven using hand as pretend gun
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Body found in a field northeast of Reedley
More News
Top Stories
Raiders vs. Texans in first playoff game since 2002 -- Now on ABC30
Body found in a field northeast of Reedley
VIDEO: 7 Things to know about Connor Cook
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
California prisoner receives gender-reassignment surgery
Derek Carr says Connor Cook is eager to learn
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
Show More
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
1 dead, 1 in custody, 2 sought in Dinuba robbery and officer involved shooting
Man shot at Fresno hotel
At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport, sources tell ABC News
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
More News
Top Video
Raider Nation out in force in Houston for playoff game
Fresno police believe they have caught a suspect in a string of pizza delivery robberies
Missing Parlier PD K9 found dead
New Madera playground accommodates kids with special needs
More Video