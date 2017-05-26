NEWS

VIDEO: Black bear slams bow hunter down to the ground

A charging black bear took down a bow hunter in Ontario, Canada. (KABC)

A charging black bear took down a bow hunter in Ontario, Canada.

Richard Wesley was slammed to the ground, and his GoPro camera was knocked off his head as he and the bear struggled.

But the bear suddenly took off and, incredibly, Wesley was not severely injured.

He was hunting along the Fire River when he spotted the bear coming toward him. He stood up to make noise, hoping to scare the bear off, but it charged at him instead.

Wesley was able to shove his bow into the bear's jaws so it bit the bow instead of him.

The man only suffered a few bruises but was seen smiling into his camera as he walked away from his frightening brush with Mother Nature.
