FRESNO COUNTY

VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River

A family of four is safe after a dramatic rescue on the Kings River. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office dispatched their Eagle One helicopter to save them. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A family of four is safe after a dramatic rescue on the Kings River. The Fresno County Sheriff's Office dispatched their Eagle One helicopter to save them.

Deputies say a 36-year-old man, two teenagers, and a five-year old were stuck on a raft for about an hour on Tuesday. The chopper crew lowered down a harness and carefully lifted each person to safety.

Investigators said the family's flotation device is meant to be used in a swimming pool not the rushing waters of a river.

Authorities warn that the Fresno County waterways are very cold and are moving fast this time of year. If you're planning to go near the water you should always wear a life jacket.
