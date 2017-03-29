CALIFORNIA

VIDEO: Motorcyclist crashes over cliff into Angeles National Forest and survives

Heart-stopping video captures a motorcyclist crashing off a cliff and into the Angeles National Forest.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELES NATIONAL FOREST --
Terrifying video captured a motorcyclist crashing off a highway and into the Angeles National Forest.

The heart-stopping video was shot along Angeles Crest Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist is seen losing control of his bike and going over a cliff. The motorcycle ended up stuck in a tree and the rider had to be airlifted to the hospital.

The rider suffered a broken shoulder, according to a friend who was riding with him at the time of the crash.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
