VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley

Police chased a man in a stolen taco van who was also wanted for attempted assault on an officer in the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday.The incident started near Glenoaks Boulevard and Desmond Street in Pacoima with a stolen vehicle investigation.The suspect fled in the vehicle and may have driven toward an officer as he sped off.The chase led officers to Granada Hills, when the suspect abandoned the taco van and fled on foot, triggering a search by police of the neighborhood near the Knollwood golf course.After about an hour searching the neighborhood with the help of K-9 units, the suspect was taken into custody. He reportedly had a dog bite on his forearm.Police say no officers were injured.