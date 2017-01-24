NEWS

Video shows 'El Chapo' learning of extradition to U.S.

EMBED </>More News Videos

New video shows the moment Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman learned he would be extradited to the United States. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
New video shows Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman learning he'll be extradited to the United States.

The video shows a guard waking him up to tell him the news. The drug kingpin is then taken to be fingerprinted before guards escort him onto a plane headed to New York.

El Chapo is responsible for supplying 80 percent of Chicago's cocaine and heroin according to law enforcement and is facing indictment in the north district of Illinois and five other U.S. districts.

He had been fighting extradition to the U.S. but on Thursday, there came word that Mexican Supreme Court justices had denied his latest effort and he was turned over to American drug agents.

Guzman pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictments.
