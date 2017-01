The Visalia Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired canines.Bosco passed away Friday morning after a battle with cancer. The Belgian Malinois came to the department in 2004 when he was two years old and worked with Officer Clay Moffett until he retired in 2010.During his career, Bosco helped catch several criminals and even received the Visalia Police Department's Medal of Valor when he got stabbed jumping in front of a knife aimed at his handler.