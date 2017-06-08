TULARE COUNTY

Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run

The man, identified as 48-year-old Secundino Villanueva Flores, turned himself into police late Thursday afternoon. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police in Visalia have arrested the driver of a pickup truck they say did not stop after hitting a man walking across an intersection early Thursday morning. The man, identified as 48-year-old Secundino Villanueva Flores, turned himself into police late Thursday afternoon.

Hours after the crash, Nicolas Mayorga carefully sorted through his brother's belongings-- including his identification cards. It's what Francisco Mayorga had with him when he crossed Walnut Avenue at around six Thursday morning.

Francisco's brother said he walks every morning, and was on his way to a nearby park.

"And my neighbor told me he saw a walker in the street, so I (knew) in my mind it was my brother," said Nicolas.

Nicolas believes his brother died instantly after being hit by a car in the intersection, so he hopes Francisco didn't have any pain. Because he lived with enough pain while he was alive.

Francisco was on dialysis, and had a history of seizures. His brother took care of him, and said Francisco started having serious health problems in Florida after a woman hit him with her car-- she took off.

Police said the driver of a pickup truck did the same thing Thursday.

"Through our investigation, we came across a surveillance photograph of what we believe to be the suspect vehicle. Appears to be a possible Ford Ranger type compact pickup truck, white in color, with a distinct black horizontal stripe running alongside," said Sgt. Damon Maurice, Visalia Police Department.

Nicolas said Francisco was a social person. He went to church every Sunday, and did a lot of walking and talking around the neighborhood.

"He talk to everybody, say hi, he make a lot of friends really easy."

Nicolas hopes his family gets justice, but for now, he has to sort out how to get his brother's body to Mexico where he will be laid to rest.
