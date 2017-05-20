Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school

A man is facing burglary charges this evening following a school break-in Friday.The incident happened at River Bend School on Lovers Lane and Houston Avenue. Police responded to the school around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.When officers arrived, they arrested 36-year-old Ryan Graves. Investigators found out that he had entered a room and took two computers and personal items from an employee.The items were recovered and later returned to the school.Graves has been booked into the Tulare County Jail.