TULARE COUNTY

Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school

Investigators found out that he had entered a room and took two computers and personal items from an employee. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is facing burglary charges this evening following a school break-in Friday.

The incident happened at River Bend School on Lovers Lane and Houston Avenue. Police responded to the school around 11:30 p.m. Friday night.

When officers arrived, they arrested 36-year-old Ryan Graves. Investigators found out that he had entered a room and took two computers and personal items from an employee.

The items were recovered and later returned to the school.

Graves has been booked into the Tulare County Jail.
