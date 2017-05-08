Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme

Visalia police busted a man wanted for running a multi-city check fraud scheme Monday.Just hours before he was arrested, Donald Land showed up at a furniture store in Visalia trying to buy a set of candle holders with what officers are sure was another fraudulent check."We assume that he was trying to sell it to others obviously, but we haven't been able to determine that yet," Sgt. Damon Maurice with the Visalia Police Department said.The owner of Janeen's Said Land claimed his debt card was stolen and offered to write a check for $350. Police say not only was there no money in his checking's account but his bank had closed his account for fraud activity."Whether he was a victim or the circumstances behind that closed account, we are still looking into it," Maurice said.Detectives have been on Land's trail since late April. They say he not only hit up local stores but branched out into Reedley, Fresno and even Bakersfield."He was purchasing items such as construction goods, generators, paints sprays," Maurice said.None of those items have been recovered yet, and all the checks in just Visalia total more than $10,000 that businesses are out of luck cashing in on.