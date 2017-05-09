TULARE COUNTY

Visalia Police search for burglary suspect who disappeared inside strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Law enforcement is in the midst of a tense, hours long standoff and search for a burglary suspect in Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Law enforcement is in the midst of a tense, hours long standoff and search for a burglary suspect in Visalia.

Visalia Police officers are searching a building at Ben Maddox and Houston for a burglary suspect. At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Visalia Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at Don Taco Restaurant, which is one of the businesses in this building. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the business from the back. But upon seeing those officers, police say he went back inside and tried getting out through the front door.


When he couldn't get through that door, police say he threw a fire extinguisher through the glass window. At that point, police set up a perimeter, and have been searching for him in this building ever since.
They do believe he's somewhere inside, possibly in the attic.

"Well there's one building here occupied by about four different businesses, there's fire walls in the attic that are causing some complications but we want to make sure we do a thorough and full search of that entire complex prior to clearing the scene 11 seconds," said Sgt. Damon Maurice, Visalia Police Department.

Police do not believe the suspect is armed with any type of weapon. They say the Visalia Fire Department has provided equipment to help them access the roof of this building. A K9 is also assisting with this search.

The owner of Don Taco said he is disappointed about the damage to his restaurant, but he also expressed concern for his employees, who won't be able to work today.
Related Topics:
newsburglarystandofftulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Visalia
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
More tulare county
NEWS
Sean Spicer defends lag in Michael Flynn's dismissal, takes aim at Sally Yates
Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state
More details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Chelsea Manning: 'I can see a future for myself'
Officials fear Russia could try to target US through popular software firm under FBI scrutiny
More News
Top Stories
Jury selection begins in Keith Foster trial
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Show More
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscious'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
How you can help feed hungry children in your community
More Video