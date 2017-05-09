Visalia Police search for burglary suspect who disappeared inside strip mall

BREAKING: @VisaliaFire and @Visaliapd searching for burglary suspect at strip mall on Ben Maddox/Houston. Live report on @ABC30 at 11. pic.twitter.com/CKIQHi1dGr — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) May 9, 2017

Law enforcement is in the midst of a tense, hours long standoff and search for a burglary suspect in Visalia.Visalia Police officers are searching a building at Ben Maddox and Houston for a burglary suspect. At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Visalia Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at Don Taco Restaurant, which is one of the businesses in this building. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the business from the back. But upon seeing those officers, police say he went back inside and tried getting out through the front door.When he couldn't get through that door, police say he threw a fire extinguisher through the glass window. At that point, police set up a perimeter, and have been searching for him in this building ever since.They do believe he's somewhere inside, possibly in the attic."Well there's one building here occupied by about four different businesses, there's fire walls in the attic that are causing some complications but we want to make sure we do a thorough and full search of that entire complex prior to clearing the scene 11 seconds," said Sgt. Damon Maurice, Visalia Police Department.Police do not believe the suspect is armed with any type of weapon. They say the Visalia Fire Department has provided equipment to help them access the roof of this building. A K9 is also assisting with this search.The owner of Don Taco said he is disappointed about the damage to his restaurant, but he also expressed concern for his employees, who won't be able to work today.