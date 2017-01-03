TULARE COUNTY

Visalia Police search for suspect who stole city animal control truck from employee driveway
Visalia Police are still looking for whoever stole an animal control truck from an employee's driveway this morning. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia Police are still looking for whoever stole an animal control truck from an employee's driveway this morning.

About an hour and a half after it was stolen, the truck was found by a patrol officer, parked in the driveway of a vacant home for sale near the Visalia Country Club-- roughly a mile and a half away from where it was taken.

"We're processing it for any type of evidence that may tell us who did this," Sgt. Damon Maurice said.

The truck was stolen from an animal control employee's home on Tulare Avenue about 8:30 Tuesday morning. The employee had been working but went home for a few minutes.

"The employee went inside of his residence left the vehicle running and unknown suspect had entered the vehicle at that time and taken it," Maurice said.

Visalia Police consider this a classic crime of opportunity, but the suspect or suspects face serious charges if caught.

"The vehicle was left running therefore somebody walked by, saw the opportunity, and took advantage of it unfortunately," Maurice said.

Fortunately, there were no animals inside.

Police say there have been no arrests, and have no major leads.

The city's animal services department will check to make sure nothing is missing from the vehicle on Wednesday.

And even though employees aren't required to park in their garage, department officials say they will send out a friendly reminder about being vigilant, and not leaving keys in the car.
