Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --Police have taken a burglary suspect into custody after he disappeared inside a strip-mall for several hours on Tuesday.
Visalia Police officers spent several hours searching a building at Ben Maddox and Houston for a burglary suspect. At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Visalia Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at Don Taco Restaurant, which is one of the businesses in this building. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the business from the back. But upon seeing those officers, police say he went back inside and tried getting out through the front door.
UPDATE: @Visaliapd find/take burglary suspect into custody, ending 8 hour search. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ZprlaMFlju— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) May 9, 2017
When he couldn't get through that door, police say he threw a fire extinguisher through the glass window. At that point, police set up a perimeter and searched the building for several hours. A K9 and the Visalia Fire Department assisted with the search.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
The owner of Don Taco said he is disappointed about the damage to his restaurant, but he also expressed concern for his employees, who were unable work today.