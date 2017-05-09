TULARE COUNTY

Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Law enforcement is in the midst of a tense, hours long standoff and search for a burglary suspect in Visalia. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police have taken a burglary suspect into custody after he disappeared inside a strip-mall for several hours on Tuesday.

Visalia Police officers spent several hours searching a building at Ben Maddox and Houston for a burglary suspect. At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Visalia Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at Don Taco Restaurant, which is one of the businesses in this building. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the business from the back. But upon seeing those officers, police say he went back inside and tried getting out through the front door.


When he couldn't get through that door, police say he threw a fire extinguisher through the glass window. At that point, police set up a perimeter and searched the building for several hours. A K9 and the Visalia Fire Department assisted with the search.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The owner of Don Taco said he is disappointed about the damage to his restaurant, but he also expressed concern for his employees, who were unable work today.
Related Topics:
newsburglarystandofftulare countyVisalia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscous'
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Visalia
Body of man pulled from Tule River near Springville
More tulare county
NEWS
NSA director: US gave French 'heads up' about Russia's election meddling
US to arm Syrian Kurds fighting ISIS despite Turkish opposition
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscous'
Condoleezza Rice calls Vladimir Putin's interference in election 'personal'
US considering sending up to 3,000 additional troops to Afghanistan
More News
Top Stories
Jury selection begins in Keith Foster trial
One killed, two injured in Highway 152 crash
Jury: Antolin Garcia-Torres guilty in Sierra LaMar kidnapping, murder case
Clovis CART program in jeopardy of closure
Penn State frat's 'grotesque actions' were 'beyond human decency,' Piazza family attorney says
Visalia police arrest suspect in $10,000 check fraud scheme
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
Show More
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Body found in canal in Central Fresno
Highway 99 south partially reopened after crash involving multiple big rigs near Chowchilla
Visalia woman fighting to save pet from euthanization after being deemed 'viscous'
Sunnyside homeowner killed fiancée for financial reasons, prosecutors say
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Selma
Small town police departments across Valley hoping for much-needed funding
How you can help feed hungry children in your community
More Video