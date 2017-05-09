Visalia robbery suspect caught after eight hour search, standoff inside strip mall

Police have taken a burglary suspect into custody after he disappeared inside a strip-mall for several hours on Tuesday.Visalia Police officers spent several hours searching a building at Ben Maddox and Houston for a burglary suspect. At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Visalia Police say they responded to a burglary alarm at Don Taco Restaurant, which is one of the businesses in this building. When officers arrived, they saw a man trying to exit the business from the back. But upon seeing those officers, police say he went back inside and tried getting out through the front door.When he couldn't get through that door, police say he threw a fire extinguisher through the glass window. At that point, police set up a perimeter and searched the building for several hours. A K9 and the Visalia Fire Department assisted with the search.The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 1 p.m. on Tuesday.The owner of Don Taco said he is disappointed about the damage to his restaurant, but he also expressed concern for his employees, who were unable work today.