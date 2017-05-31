NEWS

Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run

Visalia Police arrested 18-year-old Chaylin Funez early Monday morning at a residence on West Prospect Avenue. Police believe that's where her boyfriend lives. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chaylin Funez, 18, is accused of running over Eric Fisher, 35, backing over him again, and dragging him down the street under her car -- while his 8-year-old daughter watched. Fisher later died at the hospital.

Funez has been charged with murder and the special allegation of use of a deadly weapon. She faces 25 years to life if convicted.

Police say the incident started when Funez's boyfriend was arguing with a man who was walking his dog. Fisher crossed the street and asked the two to leave because he did not want a fight in the neighborhood while kids were playing outside. That's when Funez's boyfriend jumped back in the car. Funez flipped the car around and ran Fisher over twice before dragging him down the street and driving away, investigators say.

Police said they received a tip regarding a possible location of the suspect vehicle which ultimately led to the arrest of Funez.

